Shooting at Winfield College apartments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Police responded to a shooting report at about 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred at the apartments on the campus of southwestern college.

Located on the north end of campus at Fowler and Houston St.

The victim was transported to the emergency room and was eventually air transfer to a Wichita hospital. As of now there is no word on the condition of the victim but officials at the college told KSN News they believe the person was in critical condition.

KSN News spoke with the Winfield Police Department and said the case remains under investigation, but they do believe it was a targeted act towards the victim. Adding there is no threat to the community.