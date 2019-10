WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW )– Heavy police presence on Lincoln and Hillside where a 20- year-old woman was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, Monday night.

The Wichita Police Department was dispatched to the scene for shots fired in a park, the police say that there were about 15 to 20 people leaving the scene.

No suspects have been arrested and the case is still under investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact crime stoppers at 267-2111.

