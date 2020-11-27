Shooting in Wichita leaves one in serious condition, police still investigating

A man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 600 Block of Estelle to a shooting. They say a disturbance took place among some juveniles before then finding a suspect, a man in his 30’s, in a home.

Police say they are still asking the public’s help during this investigation.

“We are talking to several witnesses,” said Sergeant Jamie Schepis. “At this point, we do not know how many were involved or specifically involved in the shooting.”

The victim remains in the hospital in serious condition.

