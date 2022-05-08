WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning near downtown Wichita.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, a call came in just before 3 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 800 block of S Market St.

Upon arrival, the Wichita Police Department says they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.

