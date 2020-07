Most of the state will stay dry tonight, but cumulus clouds in south central and southeastern Kansas could produce a brief shower or storm before sundown. Anything that pops here, will be driven by the sun and once the daytime heating is gone, so will this opportunity. Into this evening, we will need to monitor conditions in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

There is a chance for isolated strong to severe storms to blossom in this part of our viewing area. There is a Marginal Risk issued for the areas highlighted in dark green due to all forms of severe weather, including an isolated tornado before this chance for storms fades away before midnight.