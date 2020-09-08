Shooting near downtown Wichita leaves 18-year-old man dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of south Sycamore. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Wichita police say at this point the case remains under investigation, and that they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this case, and talking to parties who may have more information.

Police didn’t confirm how many people were in the home during the time of the shooting.

