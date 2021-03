WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After a short pursuit with deupties, a motorcycle rider crashed and died early Friday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said the 37-year-old male crashed in the area of 47th and Oliver around 2:30 a.m. after fleeing for about half a mile.

A lieutenant on the scene said a deputy attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation when the driver took off.

Oliver has reopened to traffic in both directions after being shutdown for about three hours.