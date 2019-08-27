Siblings meet after 74 years

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – It took four siblings, including one who lives in Kansas, 74 years to meet up for the first time.

The reunion happened a week ago and now the Munsons say there is no turning back.

The siblings, living in different states were not sure of each other’s existence.

That was until DNA testing brought them together for the first time.

It was like filling in a piece of a puzzle.

That’s what two of the Munson sisters told KSN’s Tiffany Lane Monday in Derby.

“Should I tell the stories about the berries?” Sharon Flanary joked with her sister Barbara Dearduff.

You would never guess they just met for the first time days ago.

“We can’t stop laughing,” joked Barbara.

Barbara, Sharon, and their siblings, Ronnie, and twins Terri and Jerry were all adopted at a young age. So, they learned little about each other until earlier this year.

Barbara, who lives in Haysville, and her daughter followed up on the popular DNA testing service, Ancestry.com.

“She started finding out who is who and she said I found your siblings mom,” said Barbara.

On August 17th, Sharon met Barbara for the first time at Eisenhower Airport.

“When I came around the corner and saw her we immediately, we knew,” said Sharon.

Then they picked up their brother Jerry in Indiana and headed to Kentucky to see Terri.

It was the first time the four of them have ever been together.

“To be in Kentucky and be in the beautiful setting, and just the four of us being kids again, it was beautiful,” said Sharon.

Ronnie passed away in 2004. But the remaining Munsons were finally able to create memories they never had.

“She loves me,” said Sharon Monday. “Yeah, we all loved each other,” said Barbara.

Barbara had to drop off Sharon at the airport Monday night to return to Florida.

But they said this is not a goodbye, but a see you later.

All four siblings talk on the phone everyday.