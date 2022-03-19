WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom” Talburt.

Talburt was last seen in the 4500 block of S. Water St. at approximately 10:45 a.m. today.

Talburt is 6’0″ tall, 135 pounds, white hair with blue eyes. He is cleanly shaven and was last seen wearing a brown puffy winter vest, a grey long sleeve Henley with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown “desert boots” with white soles, a blue stocking cap, and sunglasses.

He is driving a two-tone, black on top, tan on bottom 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback License plate 621 AIS. The left rear quarter panel has holes from rust.

Talburt was last contacted on the phone at 12:30 p.m. today stating he was lost. Talburt has reportedly shown signs of early-onset dementia.

If you see Talburt, or you know where he is, please call 911.