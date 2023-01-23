WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Wichita man Monday night.

The alert has been issued for Mario Solis-Davila. He is described as 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has white/black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee/mustache.

Mario has been diagnosed with short-term memory loss and is showing signs of dementia.

Mario was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday near E Harry St and S Broadway wearing a blue vest, green collared shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see Mario or know where he is, please call 911 immediately.