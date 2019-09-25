Update: Missing Burlington man located

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– Dale Milburn has been located in the Kansas City area, and is in good condition.

Milburn suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was without his medication.

Direct any further inquiries to the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.

