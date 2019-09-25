COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– Dale Milburn has been located in the Kansas City area, and is in good condition.
Milburn suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was without his medication.
Direct any further inquiries to the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichitans go on ‘urban exploration’ to brainstorm ideas for riverfront development
- Royals manager Ned Yost discusses plans for retirement, hope for the future of the team
- Update: Missing Burlington man located
- California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
- Locals worry about wildlife amid border wall construction