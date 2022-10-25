CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Clay Center, Kansas.

The alert is for Bobby Bulk, 84, who was last seen in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. leaving his home on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

He was traveling in a 1998 purple Dodge Dakota with a Kansas tag reading 434AXK. The paint on the hood of the pickup truck is faded.

Bulk is described as a white male standing around five feet and seven inches in height. He weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair, a gray beard and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a baseball cap.

Bulk has recently experienced memory impairment, and his family has expressed concern for his safety.

If you see Bulk or his vehicle, please call 911 or the Clay Center Police Department at 785-632-2121.