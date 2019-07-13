Silver Alert issued for missing McPherson woman

McPherson, Kan. (KSNW) – A silver alert has been issued for missing McPherson woman.

SILVER ALERT: Sharoll Joy Shoen 65-years-old. Last seen 7/11/2019 in McPherson, Kan.

The McPherson Police Department is asking for your help in finding 65-year-old Sharoll Joy Schoen. She was last seen on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. leaving McPherson VFW.

She’s 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has grey hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, bright green shirt, and glasses.

Schoen is prescribed medication she’s required to take but she doesn’t have it with her.

If you see this woman you are asked to contact the McPherson Police Department at (620)245‐1266 or call 911.