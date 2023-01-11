WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.

Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for your help in locating 71-year-old Stephen Christman.

Christman is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding.

According to the WPD, Christman was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a denim jacket.

The WPD says Christman was last seen walking southbound on West St from 19th St.

Christman has dementia, Alzheimer’s, and a pacemaker.

If know of Christman’s whereabouts, or see him, the WPD asks you to call 911 immediately.