WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man.

Police say that 70-year-old James “Jeb” Beck was last seen in the 9000 block of East Lincoln, on foot, at 12 p.m. on June 21. This is near the intersection of E Lincoln St and S Webb Rd.

Beck is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, shorts, and Sperry loafers. He was also seen carrying a black gym bag and a black cane.

James Beck (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

James had a stroke a few months ago and has physical limitations that prevent him from walking far and may affect his mental capacity.

If you know of James’ whereabouts or have seen him, please call 911 immediately.