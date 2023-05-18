WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for a Wichita man who has been missing in west Wichita.

A Facebook post from the WPD says Stephen Christman, 72, of Wichita, was last seen in the 4000 block of West 19th St. around 5:20 p.m.

Christman was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants and brown work boots. He is 5-foot-3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has gray hair and short facial hair.

Christman has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you see Christman or know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.