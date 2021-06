KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kearny County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 81-year-old Clarence Young.

Courtesy: Kearny County Sheriff’s Office

Young was last seen at 11:15 Monday morning in Scott County. He is 5’7″, 225 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Young is driving a grey 2020 Nissan Rogue with Kansas Disabled Tag: 90321.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance you are asked to call the Kearny County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 355-6211.