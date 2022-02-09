WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating a missing 76-year-old Wichita man.

Vreine McMaster was last seen in the area of northwest Wichita. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds, is bald, has a gray/black goatee, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sports coat and gray slacks.

Vreine does not have a phone, and family members believe he may have undiagnosed dementia. He was last seen walking in a parking lot near the Crown Chase Apartments at the 1000 block of N Ridge Road at approximately 12 p.m.

If you see Vreine or know where he is, please call 911.