WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are seeking the public’s help with locating missing 68-year-old Robert White. He was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North today around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

White been diagnosed with Alzheimers and dementia. He is 5’10”, 180lbs, and was last seen wearing a camouflage pattern shirt and pants and tan boots.

Anyone who sees Robert or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.