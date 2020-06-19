LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Six people died after a crash Thursday evening on a highway in Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Two cars crashed head-on at mile marker 385, where U.S. Highway 40 flows into K-10 on the south edge of Lawrence.
Deputies on the scene said flames engulfed a Ford Fusion that hit an eastbound GMC.
The fire partially burned the GMC, and emergency crews transported a driver and passenger to a local hospital with serious injuries.
All six occupants in the Ford Fusion died in the crash, according to the Douglas County’s Sheriff’s Office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Six killed in Lawrence head-on crash
- Major railroad expansion tearing up Flint Hills in Kansas
- Saline County in phasing out stage of reopening plan
- Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections
- Taylor’s Forecast: Showers this morning are the start of an unsettled and rainy pattern