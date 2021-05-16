Skip the line: Veterans can renew licenses without the wait

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Veterans get the chance to renew their licenses without the lines.

Courtesy: Robert J. Dole Medical Center

On Wednesday, May 19th, veterans can get their licenses updated at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Veterans can renew current Kansas Drivers License or ID, replace a lost or stolen ID, update adress or make legal name changes on credentials, get Real ID indicators or new state credentials for anyone who may have moved here from out of state, and register to vote.

Kansas veterans can also renew their concealed carry license, as long as it is close to expiring and there is an approval letter from the Attorney General.

The event is at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in the Dole VA Auditorium. It begins at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and goes until 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the same day.

More information about the price and options at the event, can be found through this link here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0d44a9ad22aaff2-mobile