SLOW DOWN: Winter mix causes issues for drivers on the road

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Traffic was calmer than usual in Downtown Wichita on Sunday afternoon after some freezing rain. For some Wichitans though, they made sure to get where they needed to go.

Some drivers were pleasantly surprised with the conditions.”Well this morning things were just a little bit icy, but this afternoon it’s not that bad,” said Paul Fannenstiel.

City vehicles could be seen throughout Sunday clearing roads. “Right now it’s clean out here but that’s not too say that once it freezes over that I might not get bad,” said Von Dell Kelly.

Wichita Police Department says it was still a busy morning filled with accidents. “A lot of these drivers get a little bit too confident and so they think their truck or SUV will be able to handle the weather and they’ll learn pretty quickly that mother nature doesn’t play around,” said Officer Paul Cruz.

They are warning drivers to be cautious of ice. “When there is snow, drizzle and it turns into ice you will hit that icy patch and you’ll start to lose control,” said Cruz.

Those icy roads lead to a fatal crash Sunday morning shortly before 11:30. Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver slid on ice while merging from I-135 to I-235, lost control, and the truck rolled over. The crash ended up killing the passenger, 21-year-old Jimmy Romero of Wichita.

WPD is reminding drivers one simple thing, “Be patient, take your time, allow yourself that extra time, and slow down,” said Cruz.

As cold temperatures are expected to continue, WPD wants to remind you to not leave your car unattended while it warms up in the morning. They have seen multiple cars stolen this way already.

