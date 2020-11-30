Small business owners ready to compete with big chains on Cyber Monday

The boom is online shopping, forcing small businesses to adapt to stay afloat.

Some local business owners in Wichita are going into their tool bags to compete with retailers because every customer in the world of small business is important.

“We have to change that because we know people are scared too,” said Gisela Pena, owner of Azteka’s Boutique.

Staying alive for Pena means staying online and holding a shopping session for people through Facebook.

“We started early today so we are doing today and tomorrow and we will keep doing it after that because the same thing with covid maybe people do not get out,” said Pena.

Just next door to Pena is her Revolutsia neighbor Kevin Wildt, who says his store is just as accomodating as his website which they didn’t really use until this year.

“At this point it is mandatory, giving people options to shop in-store or shop online so if they can not make it in or they are not comfortable then we completely understand,” Wildt said.

For just a few extra dollars it may be Kevin or his counterpart delivering whatever you purchased online to you personally.

“You have to be grateful for the orders that are coming in and thankful for the people supporting you,” said Wildt.

It is the same story at Azteka’s where employees are joining Pena in their efforts to deliver products and still be profitable during a difficult year.

“It is not only about the money, so many people feel really scared to get out and going to public places,” Pena said.

Both shops say their online presence gives them an edge when competing with bigger online retailers come Monday.

“One of the ways we are competing with Cyber Monday is just competing with it,” said Wildt. “This is the first year we are going to actively promote it online.”

“We have to change the things we have to do usually because before the pandemic it looked kind of easy,” Pena said.