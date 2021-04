SMITH CENTER, Kan. (AP) — Several small earthquakes have rattled north-central Kansas.

The largest had a magnitude of 3.5 and was reported Friday in Jewell County. Two other quakes measuring 2.3 and 2.5 on the Richter scale were recorded Saturday in Smith County, while a third with a magnitude of 2.5 was reported in Jewell County.

There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at a magnitude 4.0.