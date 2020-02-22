Small fire in cooler at KSU stadium causes $10K in damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a small fire in a cooler inside Kansas State University’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to food stored there.

The Capital-Journal reports that the fire broke out Friday evening and was quickly contained. No one was injured.

The Manhattan Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation. The stadium, built in 1968, is home to Kansas State University Wildcats football team.

