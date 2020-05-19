Small, locally-owned gyms say members helped keep them afloat during closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In Phase 1.5 of Governor Laura Kelly’s plan for reopening Kansas, gyms were allowed to open their doors and some local gym owners said it’s been a smooth experience so far.

From online workouts to checkout out equipment, small gyms were able to survive weeks of being closed.

But it was also the generosity of members that helped the small businesses the most.

“What surprised me that the people that said, ‘Hey, don’t cancel my membership out,’ said Belen Puga, co-owner of Crossfit Wichita. ‘We love this place, you’ve been a great support to us and just keep my membership running.’ That was a miracle in itself.”

While some people have been joining the smaller gyms to get away from mega gyms and larger groups of people going to work out, owners said they didn’t think the road would be this easy.

“I was ready to throw the towel in,” said Puga. “We might as well just refund everybody and just give it up.”

Owners said despite the size of their smaller gyms, it’s actually been easier to follow state guidelines compared to other gyms who have hundreds of visitors to keep social distanced.

“When you know people personally, it makes a big difference and makes things a lot easier,” said Miles Brown, owner of Forge Fitness.

At CrossFit Wichita, individual workout spaces are marked and come with individual sanitizing supplies.

Forge Fitness has spaced out equipment along with cleaning supplies nearby.

Both gyms have an open-gym concept with options for distant personal training.

“The gym is big enough that we can easily maintain six to ten feet from each other at all times,” said Brown. “All the racks are more than six feet apart from each other anyway.”

The past few weeks have been a rollercoaster for many business owners. But, the sweat is dripping again and the music is blaring in between sets; a sign of some normalcy for gym-goers.

“We were pretty impatient to get the doors open,” said Brown.

The owners are happy their clients have a place to go and even more motivation with gyms now open.

“It gives them that opportunity to have that one hour to come in to get in here, get their workout in and they go out,” said Puga.

Some gyms are requiring members to check in and/or schedule their workout times prior to coming in.

Before visiting a gym, be sure to check out each business’s health requirements as some are only allowing members in along with other new rules.