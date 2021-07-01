Small plane down near Jabara airport in NE Wichita, pilot uninjured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Rescue crews responded to a small plane down call at 53rd and Greenwich, just north of Jabara Airport on Thursday evening. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.
Wichita Fire Department shared the following tweet.
Earlier, Wichita Fire Department tweeted, “Crews along @SedgwickCounty Fire Dist 1 on scene of an aircraft down near 53rd St N and Greenwich Rd. Injuries appear to be minor and there are no HazMat concerns. Sheriff has closed Greenwich between 53rd St N and K-254.”
The pilot is reportedly uninjured.
Chief Roger Xanders shared the following tweet Thursday evening.