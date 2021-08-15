Small plane makes emergency landing on Kansas highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A small airplane had to make an emergency landing on a highway in northeastern Kansas Saturday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a 1961 Bonanza V-35 airplane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 75 near 142nd Road Saturday after it lost engine power after taking off in Topeka.

No injuries were reported from the landing. Morse said four people were on the plane when it encountered engine trouble shortly after takeoff.

Northbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane after the plane landed, and both northbound lanes were closed for a time while the plane was removed from the highway.

