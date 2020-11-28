Small shops are counting on Small Business Saturday to bring relief to finances

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Many small businesses will open their doors in hopes to see big gains Saturday.

Some of those owners said they’d like to see these downtown streets filled with people coming to visit their shops, but with the virus slowing down business, they aren’t sure what to expect.

Black Friday kicked off shopping for those stores, but Small Business Saturday is what these small shops look forward to the most.

“This is out super bowl,” said Uniquities Home owner Robyn Wells.

“This is kind of a big time of year for any business, especially small businesses,” said Camp Creek Vintage owner Paul Rouse.

With the recent shutdown, Coronavirus concerns, and more shoppers online this year, some owners said their concerned about what this year will look like.

“We’re really nervous, we really worried about it,” said AzTeka’s Boutique owner China Pena. “We know it’s also been tough on people this year, but we really need them to support us.”

“Each year you hope to grow in business, but this year we just hope to do as well as we did last year,” said Wells.

“With the current situation, definitely who knows what’s going to happen, we want to be busy but we also want people to stay safe so there’s definitely a duality with all that,” said Rouse.

They all said this year has been a challenge and this day has them staying hopeful it will save little shops and businesses in Kansas.

“We’re really praying that people come out and support us because it’s what’s going to keep our doors open in the long run,” said Wells.

Those owners also said they are taking precautions to ensure shoppers can maintain their distance.

Here are the latest stories: