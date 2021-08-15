Single-engine plane goes down in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County dispatch says a small plane went down in a field on private property northwest of 60th and Ohio Street road Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

According to dispatch, the pilot of a 2002 fixed-wing, single-engine airplane suffered neck pain from whiplash and was taken to Wesley for treatment.

Authorities have not revealed what caused the plane to go down. Dispatch says there was no property damage reported.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.