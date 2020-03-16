Snack shop offers free sack lunches during coronavirus closures

1  of  66
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Argonia Public Schools - USD 359 Arkansas City - USD 470 Arkansas City closing some public facilities Attica - USD 511 Brewster - USD 314 Caldwell - USD 360 Cedar Vale - USD 285 Central of Burden - USD 462 Conway Springs - USD 356 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley County will limit access to 3 campuses starting Tuesday, March 17 Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Dighton - USD 482 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellis - USD 388 Fairfield - USD 310 Graham County - USD 281 Great Bend - USD 428 Hamilton - USD 390 Hays - USD 489 Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Hodgeman County - USD 227 Hutchinson - USD 308 Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Nickerson - USD 309 North Newton Mennonite Central Committee Oberlin - USD 294 Oxford - USD 358 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Rolla - USD 217 Salina Public Library closed till April 1, 2020 Satanta - USD 507 Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stockton - USD 271 The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Twin Valley - USD 240 Udall - USD 463 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Victoria - USD 432 WaKeeney - USD 208 Wellington - USD 353 Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - The Senior Employment Job Fair Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Century II Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield - First United Methodist Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Snack shop offers free sack lunches during coronavirus closures

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- To take a little burden off of people, Birney’s Snack Shop has made free sack lunches for pick-up.

Janelle King, owner of the shop said she was inspired by another Kansas business and wanted to help locally in whatever way she could amid coronavirus concerns nationwide.

“We’ve got our peanut butter and jelly, we’ve got a variety of chips and cookies and an orange,” said King.

The sack lung is also sealed with a picture in hopes of bringin a smile to people’s faces.

“I think it’s a wonderful, great thing for them to do,” said Jacquelyn Pinkerton who is unable to work because of an injury.

Birney’s Snack Shop has only been open since December, but King said she wanted to take away a little bit of stress for people who are not able to work or for kids who are out of school during this time.

“I’m just encouraging people if they have the need or they’ve got an elderly neighbor who we encourage to stay home,” said King. “We’re doing this no questions asked. I don’t want anyone to feel awkward or nervous about coming in to take advantage of this.”

Just in the first few hours, many people stopped by to pick up a meal.

“I’m awaiting a surgery, so it helps every little bit,” said Pinkerton. “I don’t have a very big refrigerator. I don’t have a freezer. I can’t stock up like a lot of people can.”

The help is inspiring other business owners to pitch in, too.

Karin Glenn-Miller, the owner of Urban Prairie whose products are sold in the snack shop is replacing all used jars of jelly free of charge. Those jellies are being used to make the sandwiches for the free sack lunches.

Glenn-Miller said this is a time where we can all do something to help others.

“I think it shows what concern and care that Wichita has for its citizens,” said Glenn-Miller.

You can pick up a free sack lunch at 156 N. Cleveland Avenue in Wichita Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Some other local businesses are chipping in to help with making the lunches and services like delivery and other items are being considered if the need is high enough.

The lunches are packed and assembled on Sundays from 2-3 p.m. at Birney’s if you are interested in helping.

For more information, call 316-295-4520 or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories