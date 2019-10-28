Snow hits western Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW)-The snow has hit Southwest Kansas and for workers, it’s the start of their snow plow season.

“We’re ready as best as we can,” said KDOT Garden City maintenance supervisor Hector Terrones.

The Kansas Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads, before the snow started falling.

Crews say they’re now about 80% ready for the snowy weather to begin.

“We have had some training last week and we had some snow and ice, which was a good time for the new guys and older groups to get together and find out what we need to do,” he said.

Crews will work whatever overtime is needed, to keep up with the storms.

Last year that meant a lot of extra hours, as many of the storms hit on the weekends.

“We just keep non-stop till the storm is done,” he said.

KDOT officials said they are worried this year because they’re short a few workers, so if you or anyone you know wants to apply for a position go to KSDOT.org

