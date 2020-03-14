Some churches to close and offer online services, others keeping doors open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Churches are not immune to the impact of the Coronavirus, with some closing and others improvising.

“Scripture teaches us that we should not be surprised with trials and tribulations,” says Pastor Bob Beckler at Central Community Church.

A message from Pastor Beckler behind closed doors and in front of empty pews. It similar to how it will look this upcoming Sunday.

“In fact, the Bible would even go so far as to say we should treat them (trials) as our friends,” says Beckler. “In other words, we are expecting them.”

“Even though there is this present concern we want to continue to be present through our Lord and continue to strive and grow in relationship with him,” says Father Drew Dellasega of St. Francis of Assisi in Wichita.

At St. Francis of Assisi, one of the largest catholic parishes in Wichita, pews were filled on Friday during a mass service — with people praying, sharing mass together.

“I think that is the only way to get through the hard times and tough times,” says Mike Dugan who attends the church.

The church will be putting faith in that same idea on Sunday — despite a Sedgwick County ban to keep events and large group meetings under 250 people. Its doors will still be open.

“Of course, in light of the concerns with this situation, the Bishop here in the Diocese of Wichita has extended a dispensation to all Catholics in the diocese,” says Father Dellasega. “Those who are not comfortable, or perhaps not in the best health, are not obliged to come to mass this week.”

Central Community Church will still have both of its Sunday services — only they will be streamed online for the time being.

“When I see that camera — I can see one person on the other side and that is who I am talking to,” says Beckler. “It is a one on one conversation and that is how we bring that intimacy to it.”