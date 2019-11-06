Some Haysville residents concerned about hydrants that were out of service during garage fire

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW)- Some residents in Haysville are concerned about their neighborhood’s fire hydrants after they said some didn’t work while firefighters were putting our a garage fire on Saturday (Nov. 2).

“A lot of black smoke,” said Myrna Burns, resident. “A lot of fire trucks came down the street.”

Residents in Old Oak Estates said they watched fire crews hook up to two fire hydrants and no water came out. They said they now fear for their own homes after seeing their neighbors’ garage in flames.

“They tried both of the fire hydrants and neither one of them worked,” said Jerry Voss, resident. “Without the water, how much further did that fire advance?”

Some residents said they saw crews eventually find a working hydrant and were able to put out the fire.

Sedgwick County Officials released the following statement to KSN:

“The safety and security of all residents is a top priority for Sedgwick County Fire District 1. Crews train and prepare for various types of emergencies they may encounter over the course of a shift. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, crews from Sedgwick County Fire District 1, Derby Fire, and McConnell Air Force Base were dispatched to a house fire in Haysville. Crews used water from quint truck to extinguish the fire. The first two hydrants were out of service and a third nearby was used for water supply toward the end of the call, when water supply was low on the truck. The hydrant issue did not affect the outcome of the call since crews knocked down the fire with tank water (from the quint).”

Voss said this isn’t the first issue he’s had with the hydrant in front of his home.

He said it was damaged years ago, then a cover was put over it and several months later, it was finally repaired.

“You pay your taxes, you expect the city and the county to take care of these things,” said Voss. “We’re all concerned about it, because maybe the whole neighborhood is shut off and we don’t know it.”

Neighbors said they are worried that another fire will happen and the hydrants won’t work.

“If the house caught on fire, you’d lose a lot of things,” said Burns. “I make quilts and I wouldn’t want them to burn.”

But, Sedgwick County officials said the hydrant issue did not affect the outcome of the call. Crews were able to use the water supply on the quint truck to put out the fire.

Officials said hydrants aren’t always used to put out fires, but firefighters often use the water supply on the trucks.

It’s still unclear why the two hydrants were out of service or when they may be back working.