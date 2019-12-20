Some local Boeing suppliers confident in business, despite 737 Max production halt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Owners of a Wichita supplier for the Boeing 737 Max said they are confident their business can stay afloat during the production halt.

Local economists said they feared the halt would greatly affect smaller suppliers due to a trickle-down effect, but that may not be the case for every business.

Employees at Mini-Mac, Inc. create millions of parts for Boeing each year, including commodities for the 737 Max.

“[Boeing] has a very high demand that needs to be met,” said Paul Emberson, president of sales at Mini-Mac. “We create our infrastructure around those demands.”

Mini-Mac produces spacers that are used throughout the plane in windows and even the pilot’s windshield.

“We try to cut 34,000 pieces a day for Boeing and non-Boeing combined,” said Dylan McNamee, owner of Mini-Mac.

With that amount of product going to one single company, owners said they’re concerned about the 737 Max halt, but they’re prepared to weather the storm.

“It’s a little nerve-racking because it puts a lot of question marks in the air for our company,” said Emberson. “We have set up accommodations to account for something like this. Although it is difficult and a little stressful, we have the capacity to hold the parts.”

Mini Mac’s nearly 50-year relationship will continue and the owners said they are thankful to do business with the company.

Production will continue, as well, and the spacers will go out to the other companies the business services.

“We’re increasing our customer base and our product line to produce different commodities,” said Emberson. “It’s just going to help us diversity a little bit better and increase our portfolio. That way, when a downturn like this happens, we’re able to keep running.”

The owners said their employees are their main focus at this point and they will do all they can to make sure those employees make a good living.

Mini-Mac will keep the parts readily available for Boeing until the 737 Max production resumes.

There is no exact timeline of when production will continue.

To learn more about the products made at Mini-Mac, click here.