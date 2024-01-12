WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Schools are not the only ones impacted by the frigid weather. Some day care centers are choosing to close down because of the cold.

All About Kids Daycare is normally open five days a week until 6 p.m.; however, they closed early Friday and will be closed on Monday.

The director of the day care says they reached out to families ahead of making the decision, and most were on board. They cite their location off of Kansas Highway 42 in west Wichita as being part of the reason these changes made sense.

“The things we took into consideration was obviously the cold temperatures, we have a lot of families and staff that have to commute, and we wanted for safety purposes, in case of vehicle issues, or anything like that, frostbite or anything like that, for them to be able to stay at home,” said Tiffany Carter, All About Kids Daycare Director.

Carter said they will resume normal hours next Wednesday

A couple of day cares near downtown Wichita say that they follow whatever Wichita USD 259 decides on school closings.

To find out if your childcare facility is closed, it is recommended that you call or check kout their website/social media accounts. To find KSN’s list of closings and delays, click here.