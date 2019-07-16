Some of Delano is seeing a spike in traffic

In the morning and evening commute and over lunch, some of Delano is experiencing a spike in traffic.

“It may be a little difficult getting around but that’s progress,” said Delano resident Paul Huffman.

McLean is closed from Douglas to Maple, likely until the spring. Detours take traffic to the east but some are driving through Delano.

Huffman says he likes the stadium build and thinks it will be great for not only Delano but all of Wichita.

He also says there is definitely more traffic in Delano with the closing of part of McLean.

“It’s worse maybe than it has been,” said Huffman. “And I think everybody is concerned about McLean and how it’s going to be diverted.”

Some business owners say they have noticed a spike in traffic, specifically at the Delano roundabout.

Matthew Sorrell is owner of The Room, escape game adventures.

“It’s heavier traffic and believe me, that’s ok,” said Sorrell. “More people are coming to the area. Obviously it’s better for me and for us in the area for people that know we’re here and for those that don’t know we’re here.”

Sorrell says about half his business is “destination” traffic. The other half is drive by customers who are just finding out about his escape room by driving through Delano.

Three doors down at Bohemia healing spa, managers agree more traffic is good.

But they also say parking remains a question.

“But the parking is just an issue. People have to drive around a lot just to get parking,” said Heather, with Bohemia healing spa.

Sorrell says he is hoping to find a way to capture some of the drive by traffic.

“We have to market, and that’s part of what we all do,” said Sorrell. “Baseball will be good for all of us when it gets up and running. We have to market and let people know we are here.”