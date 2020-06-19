Some restaurants limit menu items amid pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Restaurants are open again but some are having to cut a few items off their menus for now.

Lotus Leaf Cafe is a restaurant on a mission.

“I want to show people that they can come in and have good healthy food but it still tastes really well,” said Jacquelyn Keefer, owner and chef of Lotus Leaf Cafe.

But ripple effects from the pandemic tried to interfere with that forcing them to offer a limited menu. Not knowing what demand would be like, the restaurant removed salmon from its line up to lower overhead costs.

“Very expensive item. The thought of throwing any of that away is heartbreaking,” said Keefer.

The cafe said ordering organic products is also challenging as many food vendors are taking longer to process orders.

“I waited on one order for three weeks,” said Keefer.

And the cafe tabled all of its gluten free vegan crepes because it takes longer to make and ties up the limited staff.

“Very difficult to make, said Keefer. “I was the only one who makes them all the time and it takes an hour a day just to make the crepes.”

Over at Walt’s Wichita’s Cheers Bar and Grill, steaks and burgers are off the menu.

“Because we weren’t getting the product that we needed at the price we needed to pass along to our customers,” said Heather Westfall, co-owner Walt’s Cheers Bar and Grill.

Westfall said those meats tripled in price since reopening. Now they have sourced their meat locally and will go back to a full menu on Saturday.

“We’re just glad that the prices are going down now and we can have it back in the restaurant,” said Westfall.

Keefer said they plan on bringing their full menu back once the cafe hires more servers and returns to its normal hours.