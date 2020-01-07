Some Spirit workers nervous and hope to keep working

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit is asking eligible workers to take a volunteer layoff in the wake of the 737 MAX production being on hold.

Spirit says it is evaluating what is best while the Boeing company works to get the 737 MAX flying again.

Several workers at Spirit on Tuesday say everyone is talking.

“I’m not going to give you my name. But we are all nervous,” said one worker on Tuesday.

Another worker, Araceli, says her Spirit job is the best job she has ever had.

“Yeah, I’ve got a family. Boys. This is a very good job,” said Araceli. “I am worried. Everybody is worried. I don’t know. I mean I wouldn’t take the layoff. I know a lot of people wouldn’t.”

Union officials are not offering new comments on Tuesday. But they tell KSN they are evaluating what the layoffs could mean and say it could have an impact on a large number.

On Monday those union officials offered several comments.

“A little scared. A little nervous. In the past whenever we get a voluntary layoff request, layoffs aren’t far behind if we don’t get enough volunteers,” said Cornell Beard, IAMAW Lodge 70 Representative. “I hope that isn’t where this is heading but you can never be too sure.”

Other workers on Tuesday tell KSN they will keep working to see what happens. Some are wondering what kind of package would be offered in a voluntary layoff.

“I mean, what does that mean? Voluntary layoff,” said Araceli. “It’s kind of wait and see.”

Spirit is not offering what numbers it needs to hit to do what is best for the company while the 737 MAX production remains on hold.

Some aviation analysts say a return to service date for the 737 MAX could be as soon as March.

“New leadership at the top is certainly going to help with communication with the regulators to get flying again,” said Richard Aboulafia, Sr. Analyst with the Teal Aviation Group. “There is a prospect of simulator flights this month. That’s going to be the most important thing to watch. You can’t rule out the prospect of a flight test program happening in the coming weeks or February. That could spell a March return to service.”

