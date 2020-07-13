Some Walmart stores adding “health ambassadors” due to pandemic

News

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is adding “health ambassadors” to remind customers of state and local coronavirus mask mandates.

The retailer currently does not require customers to wear masks, but says its COVID-19 protocols have been adapted during the pandemic in response to evolving research and mandates.

The move to add “health ambassadors” at select store entrances comes after several videos have shown Walmart employees refusing service to maskless patrons.

In locations, such as Fayetteville masks are mandatory in stores.

The retailer also says there are signs posted at store entrances informing customers of mandatory mask orders, as well as other signs enforcing social distancing.

All customers are also required to enter the store through a single entrance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories