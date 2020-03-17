1  of  60
Some Wichita doctors see increase in patients during coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As concerns about coronavirus continue to rise, doctors said so does the number of patients coming in to get checked out.

The dozen doctors who work at Primary Care Associates and their staff are going through weekly trainings as changes come every day.

Doctors said most of there patients are coming in with the fear of contracting the virus or concerned about already having coronavirus.

“This weekend was definitely very busy,” said Dr. Claudia Wendell. “Unfortunately, people are getting a little more nervous and anxious about COVID-19.”

Dr. Wendell said many patients are coming in with respiratory symptoms unrelated to coronavirus.

To better protect patients and employees, the office has divided the waiting room into two sections; those with respiratory symptoms and those without.

“The purpose is to separate patients here with no respiratory symptoms from patient that have cough, fever, etc.” said Dr. Wendell. “The patients that are having symptoms have to wear a make and sit in a different area to hopefully create some space in between.”

Another hardship of healthcare during the pandemic is access to COVID-19 testing.

“Nationwide, there’s just not enough testing kits available,” said Dr. Wendell. “So at this point, we’re still reserving testing for critical patients.”

Some offices are staggering appointments to avoid large groups of patients being in the waiting room at the same time.

Health professionals encourage patients to go to doctors offices instead of emergency rooms if their symptoms are mild to save time and space for critical patients at hospitals.

