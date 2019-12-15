Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Abilene USD #435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Buhler - USD 313 Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Fairview Baptist Church Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hoisington - USD 431 Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Lincoln - USD 298 Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 McPherson Church of Christ Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Rolling Hills Zoo Rural Vista - USD 481 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Sterling - USD 376 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Tabernacle Bible Church Twin Valley - USD 240 United Methodist Church (Chapman) Waconda - USD 272

South Carolina man who inspired movie “Radio” dead at 73

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2003 file photo James “Radio” Kennedy stands with the T.L. Hanna High School varsity football team behind him just before Friday night’s game against Fort Mill in Fort Mill, S.C. Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of the South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 73. (Amber M. McCloskey/The Herald via AP, File)

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — James “Radio” Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of a South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 73.

T.L. Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann confirmed Kennedy’s death Sunday morning on the school’s sports website. The cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

“Please keep his family in your prayers in this difficult time,” Cann said in the statement.

News outlets reported that Kennedy, who had developmental disabilities, became famous around the state for his love of the T.L. Hanna High School football team and his regular appearance at games since the 1960s.

“He was just a fine, fine man,” former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones told The Anderson Independent Mail. “We all loved him. We will miss him incredibly.”

The 2003 film “Radio,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in the title role, focused on Kennedy’s relationship with Jones, portrayed by Ed Harris. Kennedy got the nickname “Radio” because he always carried a transistor radio, according to Carolyn Dawkins. She worked in a department store annex in the early 1970s when Kennedy would come by several times a week to talk high school sports with the store manager.

“Radio was the heart and soul of T.L. Hanna for over 50 years, and the impact he made in our community can’t be overstated,” Kyle Newton, a spokesman for Anderson School District 5, said in a statement Sunday morning. “He will be missed, but his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”

McDougald Funeral Services said a memorial service for Kennedy is scheduled for Dec. 21 at the Civic Center of Anderson.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories