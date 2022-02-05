Hutchinson, Kan. (KSNW) – Lacy Lomax had plans to get married to her fiance, Alexander “Xander” Dennis, 30, of Junction City, in about a month.

On Friday, February 4, her plans changed. She lost her fiance, and son, in a fatal car crash that happened in Reno County.

Her son, Teagan, was only 13 years old.

“To lose a child, as you know, it’s a whole different kind of pain,” said Lacy.

Lacy was looking forward to Teagan being in her wedding.

“He was just an amazing kid. He had a heart of gold. He was one of those kids all the other kids flocked to,” said Lomax. “His heart, he loved everyone equally.”

It was his loving quality his mother says their entire community will miss.

Lacy says her son was a quarterback and a point guard on the Reno Valley Middle School basketball team and loved baseball in the summer.

“I don’t know what this purpose is right now. I can’t find that yet,” said Lomax. “But, I think one day down the road, I might be able to. And I know he’s at peace.”

On losing her fiance in the same accident, Lomax says answers may be a long way away down the road.

“Family, my support group. Strangers,” said Lomax. “It’s just what I’m leaning on right now.”

Officers say five vehicles were involved in the fatal crash. A state trooper says a car slowed to turn, creating a chain reaction and then there was the crash.

“There’s been an incredible outpouring of love,” said Lomax. “And I’m so grateful for all the people sharing the love of my son and my fiance on Facebook so I can capture those memories and I can save those memories and the lives that they touched.”

Lomax says she is still working with family to decide funeral arrangements.

She also says she hopes no charges will be filed in the accident.

“I don’t know why this happened, but things happen,” said Lomax.

A gofundme has been set up for Alexander “Xander” Dennis and Teagan Lomax. To donate, click here.

Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. for more regarding this story.