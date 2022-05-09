WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 3, June, Makovec of South Wichita took her 15-pound Chiweenie dog, a chihuahua dachshund mix, Silvermoon, out for a walk in her front yard.

“Two of them. They came at us right around the corner of the house,” said Makovec. “And I got right here, and I saw there was two pit bulls.”

The dogs were not on a lease. One loose dog got Silvermoon in what June calls a chokehold.

Silvermoon was taken to the vet emergency clinic.

“They looked at here, and they said her injuries were way too bad,” said Makovec. “They had to put her to sleep.”

Silvermoon the Chiweenie (Courtesy: June Makovec)

Makovec is upset more was not done at the time she called 911 to report the attack.

“They should have sent someone right away,” said Makovec.

KSN reached out to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), and a spokesperson said the animal control branch working with WPD did respond.

WPD sent a statement to say they are looking for the owner or owners of the two loose dogs:

“We have an entire unit dedicated to animal control. This is still an active investigation,” reads the statement. “We understand animal control did respond. We are trying to identify and locate the dog owner/s at this time, and this remains an active investigation.”

Makovec wishes a patrol car would have come by her house as soon as she called 911. She says she got a bite to her hand trying to save Silvermoon.

“It took a guy driving by to stop and help me. He got something out of his car and started swinging, and then they ran off towards that house,” said Makovec.

WPD says it wants to hear from anyone who knows the owner/s of the loose dogs.

There is an incident being filed with WPD animal control.

WPD says the incident happened in the 2000 block of W 35th St S around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.

If you have any information about the dogs, WPD says you should call its animal control unit to help identify the owners.