South Wichita residents wake up to shattered car windows, bb gun could be to blame

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- While many Kansans woke up to snow on Thursday (Feb. 20), some south Wichita residents walked outside to see their car windows smashed and shattered.

Some said they feel comfort in knowing that it was likely a random attack, but said the repairs will be costly.

“One bb on each window and the other windows were shattered completely,” said Kalyn Lolar whose car had three windows shattered.

Courtesy: Mandy Commerford

Lolar said her husband was warming up the car outside their home near 33rd St. and South Seneca when he made a startling discovery.

“He went to scrape the car off after it defrosted and he thought he got all the ice away,” said Lolar. “He realized it wasn’t ice, it was broken glass.”

Lolar said the hole through her window was too tiny to be caused by a bullet, so she and other victims believe a bb gun is to blame.

The family said whoever is responsible caused more than $400 worth of damage to their Chevy Impala.

But, Lolar said safety is her biggest worry for her family.

“The way my car was parked where they hit it, it could’ve easily passed my vehicle and went right into my kitchen window,” said Lolar.

Lolar posted on social media about what happened to her car and several other people commented that they, too, were victims.

Police said only one car owner has made a report so far.

Investigators are urging everyone who discovered damage to their homes or cars to call immediately.

As for now, the Lolar family is doing what they can to protect themselves.

“Trash bags are going to be on windows,” said Lolar. “It’s just ridiculous. Luckily, we were in a position that we were able to get it fixed right away, but I’m sure there are others that aren’t.”

The Lolar family was able to get their car repaired quickly.

If you have any information about the damage or who may be responsible, contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.