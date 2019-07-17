South Wichita shooting sends woman to the hospital; children inside home at time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are responding to a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of south Elizabeth street.

Captain Wendell Nicholson says a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and they are currently questioning people inside the home right now. A man and four children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The man was also taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he was not shot according to police.

More information is expected to be released tomorrow morning.

