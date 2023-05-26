WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Travelers on southbound Interstate 135 in north Wichita had to deal with serious traffic congestion on Friday.

The highway between I-235 and Kansas Highway 96 was extremely congested, and construction crews had the highway down to one lane. All lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

To view this camera on KanDrive/WICHWay, click here.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials tell KSN a concrete delivery truck was sideswiped by a semi-truck, and the contractor reduced traffic to one lane to “minimize the likelihood of a similar event.”