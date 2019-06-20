Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams help with flood recovery in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – This group, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has been at Joycelyn Woodson’s home all day helping with her basement. It took on a foot of water earlier this month. Woodson says this is “too big of a job” to do by herself.

With the help of volunteers with The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Woodson goes through items in her Hutchinson basement to see what she can salvage.

Her home has been in Woodson’s family for three generations.

“It’s the house I was born in and here I am today, making sure that nothing happens to it,” says Joycelyn.

That’s why she reached out to the disaster relief group. “I’ve been at this for days” says Woodson,” and what was accomplished today would have taken me weeks to do.”

All day, a team of five has helped throw away soiled items and spray a solution to help fight mold. This is the groups seventh deployment this year.

“Five of those were the Fremont, Nebraska area, one was in Iowa,” chimes Howard Hughes, a volunteer with SBDG.

The group find themselves helping to ease the burden that comes with recovering from natural disasters, but to be able to do it in a timely way and so efficiently and with people who care,” mentions Woodson, “it’s really been a blessing.”

The volunteers say they walk away with more. “We feel like we walk away with more from it in the way of a blessing than what we receive,” posits Hughes.

Hughes says after they finish up here in Hutchinson they’ll be prepared to head to Missouri to help with flood recovery.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief relies on donations and volunteers to offer free help to communities.

If you would like to donate you can mail a check to:

Kansas Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

at KNCSB Disaster Relief

5410 SW 7th St.

Topeka, KS 66606-2398.

Be sure to write “disaster relief” in the memo line.

If you want to donate, visit the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief website here or find them on Facebook.