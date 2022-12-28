WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No end in sight. Some travelers are still stranded after Southwest Airlines canceled more flights on Wednesday.

The cost for passengers is piling up, and their patience is dwindling.

Wednesday was the second day in a row Southwest canceled 80% of its flights at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), according to FlightAware.

Some travelers said it was tough getting to the ICT, and now it’s a struggle to fly out.

“It’s a hot mess,” said traveler Pamela Nystrom.

Nystrom, her husband, and two kids have had quite the holiday trip. The military family spent the night at St. Louis airport due to flight cancelations.

“The St. Louis USO is a godsend. They are the only reason we slept on anything other than the floor,” said Nystrom.

They decided to rent a car and drive from St. Louis to Wichita to enjoy the holiday with family, but have been trying to make it back to Washington, D.C.

“Our bags are question mark location,” said Nystrom.

Missing luggage is just one part of the chaos.

“My baggage never even left the original city that I left from Raleigh, Durham,” said Tavares Shamsiden, who is trying to get back to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Many travelers said they are booking with other airlines to try and make it home.

“We ended up coming back Delta because that was the only thing we could find because Southwest doesn’t really have anything booked until the 31st [of December],” said Elaine Riley, who made it back to Wichita Wednesday after dealing with Southwest cancelations in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley is from Minneola and said it has been stressful trying to get back to Kansas.

It has also been expensive for travelers trying to leave the ICT.

“I’m out of a car rental, a hotel rental, and having to buy some food, so a lot of chaos,” said Shamsiden.

“They said they feel like the flights will reasonably be resuming around the 30th, but I’m not super confident in that right now,” said Nystrom.

Those who have made it home said to book what they can because, right now, it’s the luck of the draw.

Southwest Airlines has launched a self-service tool to help impacted travelers. You can find that here.