Spearville Medical Clinic raising concern

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW)– A notice was placed on the door at Spearville’s medical clinic and residents said they have been nervous about what might happen.

“I am actually worried about this place,” said resident Janice Hornung.

“Me too,” said her husband, Ron Hornung.

The Hornungs have lived in Spearville for quite some time and are worried they might not have a clinic in town soon.

The note on the door said, “The Spearville Medical Clinic will no longer be operated by Hodgeman County Health Center after September 5, 2019.”

The group had been servicing the community for 13 years and will still have a facility in Jetmore, but it is about 30 minutes away.

“There is a lot of people here who cannot drive and should not drive,” Janice said.

Hodgeman County Health Center officials said contract disagreements and funding issues prompted them to leave Spearville.​

“We’re in Hodgeman County and Spearville is in Ford County, so that kind of limits where were able to spend our funds and what kind of risks were able to take with our public funds of the hospital,” said Administrator Phil Ginder of Hodgeman County Health Center​.​

Spearville Hospital District officials said Hodgeman County Health would no longer provide services, but says they won’t release anymore details until later this month.

“We’ll have answers July the 29th at the board meeting and that’s where I’m going to leave it at,” said Spearville Hospital Board Vice President Chris Zordeo.

It isn’t known whether anyone will take over the Spearville Clinic or not, but the meeting will be open to the community to answer questions and explain the reasons why they are taking these measures.

But, it still leaves some residents concerned about what will happen next.

“It all has an impact on what is going to happen in the future,” said husband Ron Hornung.

​The meeting will take place at the Parkview Villa on Monday, July 29th.

